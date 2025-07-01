Rovin Capital UT ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 62,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

