UBS Group Cuts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $21.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

CAG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,232. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,793,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 914,820 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 151,209 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

