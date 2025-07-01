Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of XHR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,501. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $288.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 231.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

