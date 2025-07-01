Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of XHR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,501. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $288.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 231.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

