MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $119.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.79. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 109.34%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

