Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Trimmed by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 30,157 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.