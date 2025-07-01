Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 6.0% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.