Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the sale, the director owned 10,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,039,226.51. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW opened at $1,029.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $991.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $964.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $213.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.83, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Erste Group Bank raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,065.32.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

