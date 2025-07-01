Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after buying an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,402,000 after buying an additional 1,992,508 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $141.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $230.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.