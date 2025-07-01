iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,860 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 994,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,630,000 after buying an additional 511,699 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after purchasing an additional 486,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,118,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $215.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

