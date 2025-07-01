Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $568.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $536.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $569.15. The firm has a market cap of $697.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.