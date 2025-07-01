Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $568.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $536.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $569.15. The company has a market capitalization of $697.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

