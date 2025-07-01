BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in Linde by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in Linde by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 49,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Linde by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $469.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $459.44 and a 200 day moving average of $450.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

