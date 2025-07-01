Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 123 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.1%

Mastercard stock opened at $561.96 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $564.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.76. The stock has a market cap of $512.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,441 shares of company stock worth $20,173,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

