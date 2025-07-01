JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 341 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,394 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,622 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,205,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

