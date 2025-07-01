Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $339.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.80 and its 200 day moving average is $318.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $340.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

