Kampmann Melissa S. Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kampmann Melissa S. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.6% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total transaction of $173,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,203. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,035. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $561.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $564.18 and a 200-day moving average of $545.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The firm has a market cap of $512.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Macquarie cut their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

