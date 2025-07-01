Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,829,000 after buying an additional 48,075 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.4%

BATS:IEFA opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $142.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

