SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at BTIG Research

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSSS. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SURO Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SURO Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st.

SURO Capital Price Performance

SURO Capital stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. 37,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,051. SURO Capital has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $197.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SURO Capital had a negative net margin of 462.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 16,500 shares of SURO Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $86,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,216,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,259.94. This represents a 1.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SURO Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in SURO Capital by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 356,653 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of SURO Capital by 9.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,274,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 109,660 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of SURO Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SURO Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 378,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of SURO Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 225,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About SURO Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

