Promising Fintech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 30th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, DeFi Development, UP Fintech, Carlyle Group, Q2, and WEX are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use digital technology to deliver or improve financial services—ranging from mobile payments and peer-to-peer lending to robo-advisors and blockchain solutions. Investing in fintech stocks gives exposure to firms at the intersection of finance and technology, where growth potential often comes with regulatory and competitive dynamics unique to the financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI stock traded up $41.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,601.17. The company had a trading volume of 181,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,092. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,563.21 and a one year high of $2,635.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,432.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,112.67.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,684,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -467.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

DeFi Development (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

DFDV traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,644. The stock has a market cap of $326.56 million, a P/E ratio of -87.68 and a beta of -6.99. DeFi Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,920,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500,002. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.21. 700,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,493. Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.11. 327,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,293. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -266.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

NYSE WEX traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $146.12. 154,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,105. WEX has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $217.47. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

