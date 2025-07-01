Alta Advisers Ltd Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $10,212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 282.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4%

ADI opened at $238.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.82. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.