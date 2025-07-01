iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,831 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $27,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,748,000 after acquiring an additional 339,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,590 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,684,000 after purchasing an additional 125,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

