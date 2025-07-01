Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $230.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.91.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

