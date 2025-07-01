Lansing Street Advisors Acquires 81 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of PEP opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

