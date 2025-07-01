Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd

GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,367 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 5.3% of GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,339.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,190.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,027.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,319 shares of company stock worth $184,842,109. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

