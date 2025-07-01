Lansing Street Advisors Takes $368,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 69,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 201.4% during the first quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 83,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

