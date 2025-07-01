Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $304.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.09 and its 200 day moving average is $279.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $214.49 and a one year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

