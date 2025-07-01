Alta Advisers Ltd Has $833,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after buying an additional 360,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,039,200,000 after buying an additional 243,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,401,493,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,184,000 after buying an additional 295,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,889,126,000 after buying an additional 494,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $543.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $413.82 and a one year high of $616.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.72.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

