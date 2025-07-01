Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 27,289 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,289 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $275.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.62 and a 200-day moving average of $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $277.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

