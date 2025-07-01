WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 125 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $620.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $586.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $622.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

