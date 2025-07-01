Bumble (BMBL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL):

6/27/2025 – Bumble had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

6/27/2025 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $4.80 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/27/2025 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2025 – Bumble had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

6/3/2025 – Bumble had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2025 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BMBL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 374,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,656. The firm has a market cap of $686.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.89. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Bumble had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bumble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Bumble by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

