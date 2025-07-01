Contrasting Littelfuse (LFUS) and The Competition

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) is one of 56 public companies in the “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Littelfuse to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Littelfuse and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Littelfuse $2.19 billion $100.19 million 52.85 Littelfuse Competitors $2.48 billion $167.53 million 34.10

Littelfuse’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Littelfuse. Littelfuse is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Littelfuse 0 4 2 0 2.33 Littelfuse Competitors 82 1247 1570 107 2.57

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Littelfuse and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Littelfuse presently has a consensus price target of $252.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.49%. As a group, “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies have a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Littelfuse’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Littelfuse is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Littelfuse pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 40.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Littelfuse has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Littelfuse lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Littelfuse and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Littelfuse 4.89% 9.00% 5.65% Littelfuse Competitors 3.57% -15.55% 1.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Littelfuse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Littelfuse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Littelfuse has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Littelfuse’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Littelfuse competitors beat Littelfuse on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. This segment serves industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related charging infrastructure, aerospace, power supplies, data centers, telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics markets. The Transportation segment provides blade, resettable, and high-current and high-voltage fuses, as well as battery cable protectors; fuses, switches, relays, circuit breakers, and power distribution modules; and sensor products. This segment serves heavy-duty truck, construction, agriculture, material handling, and marine. The Industrial segment offers industrial fuses, protection relays, contactors, transformers, residual current devices, ground fault circuit interrupters, residual current monitors, arc fault detection devices, and temperature sensors for use in renewable energy and energy storage systems, electric vehicle infrastructure, HVAC systems, industrial safety, non-residential construction, MRO, mining, and factory automation. It sells its products through distributors, direct sales force, and manufacturers' representatives. Littelfuse, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

