Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.5% during the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE EMR opened at $133.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

