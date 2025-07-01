Financial Analysis: MasterBrand (MBC) and Its Peers

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “FURNITURE” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MasterBrand to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MasterBrand and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterBrand 3.74% 12.60% 5.75% MasterBrand Competitors -4.59% -22.58% -2.71%

Risk & Volatility

MasterBrand has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MasterBrand’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MasterBrand $2.70 billion $125.90 million 14.50 MasterBrand Competitors $1.44 billion -$10.98 million 5.71

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. MasterBrand is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of MasterBrand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of MasterBrand shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MasterBrand and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterBrand 1 0 1 0 2.00 MasterBrand Competitors 51 512 309 52 2.39

MasterBrand presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.59%. As a group, “FURNITURE” companies have a potential upside of 38.81%. Given MasterBrand’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MasterBrand has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

MasterBrand beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders. The company was formerly known as United Cabinet Incorporated. MasterBrand, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

