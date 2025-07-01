JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after buying an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,391,000 after buying an additional 400,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 485,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

