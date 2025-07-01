Smith Salley Wealth Management Raises Stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $319.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.43 and its 200 day moving average is $289.00. The stock has a market cap of $223.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

