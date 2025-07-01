Heritage Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $4,904,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $551.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $512.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.87. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $552.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

