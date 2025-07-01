Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $244,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41.9% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.00.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $534.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $503.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

