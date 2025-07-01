Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 1702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKE. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Skeena Resources by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $4,549,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Skeena Resources by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,219,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

