AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

AleAnna Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $7.62. AleAnna shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 4,199 shares changing hands.
AleAnna Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $463.88 million, a P/E ratio of -348.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 13.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59.
AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of AleAnna
AleAnna Company Profile
AleAnna, Inc engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AleAnna
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Under the Radar Space & Defense Stocks With Huge Potential
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Dollar Down 10%? These 3 Stocks Could Soar
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- IGM ETF: Expand Tech Exposure With Top AI Leaders
Receive News & Ratings for AleAnna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AleAnna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.