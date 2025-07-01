AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

AleAnna Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $7.62. AleAnna shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 4,199 shares changing hands.

AleAnna Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $463.88 million, a P/E ratio of -348.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 13.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59.

AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AleAnna

AleAnna Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AleAnna during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in AleAnna in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AleAnna in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AleAnna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AleAnna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AleAnna, Inc engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

