RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.41 and last traded at $42.41, with a volume of 3755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. RWE had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that RWE AG will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.8535 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from RWE’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. RWE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

