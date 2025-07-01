SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.88 and last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 98924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.74.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Financial LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

