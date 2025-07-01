Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $9.20. Elementis shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 311 shares traded.

Elementis Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

Elementis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Elementis’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.81%.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

