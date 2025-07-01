Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 17429487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up previously from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. Analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,213,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,802,000 after buying an additional 261,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 69,245 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,078,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,966,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 145,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

