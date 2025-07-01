NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

