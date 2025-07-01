TAO Alpha (LON:TAO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TAO Alpha (LON:TAO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.18) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
TAO Alpha Stock Performance
TAO traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6.80 ($0.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,426,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,115. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.16. TAO Alpha has a 52-week low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 27.50 ($0.38). The company has a market capitalization of £25.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50.
TAO Alpha Company Profile
www.taoalpha.ai
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TAO Alpha
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 2 Under the Radar Space & Defense Stocks With Huge Potential
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Dollar Down 10%? These 3 Stocks Could Soar
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- IGM ETF: Expand Tech Exposure With Top AI Leaders
Receive News & Ratings for TAO Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAO Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.