Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.75.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $226.79 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.57 and a 200-day moving average of $190.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

