American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,677 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $247,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its holdings in American Tower by 51.7% in the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $220.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.81%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

