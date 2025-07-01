Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases Shares of 648 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $731.38 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $670.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The business had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

