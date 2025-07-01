William Blair Issues Negative Forecast for Tesla Earnings

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesla in a research note issued on Monday, June 30th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $317.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.38. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,989. This trade represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

