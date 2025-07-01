Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 805 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in RTX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 209,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 19.3% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

RTX Stock Up 1.0%

RTX stock opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $195.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $149.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

